Indian Women's cricket team are all set to start their new challenge against Australia on December 09 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The five-match T20I series is going to be a huge test for the Indian women's team. Australia currently have a great record against India on Indian soil. They have defeated the Indian women's team six times while suffering only one loss in India. The match will start at 07.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Broadcasting rights of this India Women vs Australia Women T20I series are with Star Sports Network. Star Sports will also live stream the match on their official OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. However, will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I match get live telecast on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? Read more to know about the details. India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND W vs AUS W Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

India will miss the services of Pooja Vastrakar in this series. Sneh Rana meanwhile has lost her place in the squad. Harleen Deol and Yastika Bhatia will make their comeback. Kim Garth can make her Australia debut.

Is India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I match will be available on DD Sports but on DD free Dish and other DTT Platforms only. However, the 1st T20I match between India vs Australia will not be available on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. This match will not be available on DD National as well. India Women vs Australia Women 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND W vs AUS W T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Radio Commentary

The 1st T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will be mostly available on the radio. All India Radio (AIR) can provide live commentary of this important game. The live commentary of the match will also be available on the youtube channel of Parasar Bharati.

