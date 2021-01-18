Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) take on Railways in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. J&K will be hoping to stay in contention for the next round and thus need a win in this fixture. This is going to be the fifth match for both the sides. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of JK vs Railways and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Andhra Pradesh Beat Kerala by 6 Wickets in Elite Group E Match.

J&K have won two and lost as many. Railways, on the other hand, have also registered two wins. The JK vs Railways is an Elite Group A contest and will be played at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. The T20 match will begin at 12:00 PM as per IST. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Bihar Posts Fourth Straight Win Against Manipur; Chandigarh Crushes Sikkim by 131 Runs.

Is JK vs Railways T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

JK vs Railways match will not be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. The live streaming online of JK vs Railways will not be available as well.

Railways Squad: Mrunal Devdhar, Pratham Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Avijit Singh, Dhrushant Soni, Harsh Tyagi, Pradeep Poojar, Vikrant Rajput, Amit Kuila, Shivendra Singh, Dinesh Mor(w/c), Karn Sharma, Pradeep T, Kanishk Seth, Saurabh Singh, Himanshu Sangwan, Ananta Saha, Navneet Virk, Abhishek Pandey, Vineet Dhaka.

Jammu and Kashmir Squad: Qamran Iqbal, Ahmed Banday, Abdul Samad, Parvez Rasool(c), Shubham Pundir, Puneet Kumar, Aquib Nabi, Nawazul Munier(w), Abid Mushtaq, Mujtaba Yousuf, Ram Dayal, Aamir Aziz Sofi, Shubham Khajuria, Umar Nazir Mir, Suryansh Raina, Jiyaad Magrey, Henan Malik, Usman Pandit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2021 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).