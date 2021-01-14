Jammu and Kashmir (JK) and Uttar Pradesh (UP) face-off in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 2021 trophy. This is the third game in the tournament for both the teams. JK have won one and lost as many. After their defeat against Karnataka, the Parvez Rasool-led side defeated Tripura. Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, have lost both its matches against Railways and Punjab. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of JK vs UP and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Harsha Bhogle, Irfan Pathan Express Disappointment as SRH Dasher Abdul Samad Bats at Number Six for Jammu & Kashmir in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (View Tweets).

The JK vs UP is an Elite Group A contest and will be played at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. The T20 match will begin at 12:00 PM as per IST. While Rasool is in charge of J&K, Priyam Garg is the captain of Uttar Pradesh team which also boasts of Suresh Raina.

Is JK vs UP T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will provide the live telecast while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the matches. Unfortunately, J&K vs UP T20 match will not be available either on TV or online. Abdul Samad Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About the Power Hitter.

Uttar Pradesh Squad: Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Priyam Garg(c), Shubham Chaubey, Dhruv Jurel(w), Samarth Singh, Rinku Singh, Shiva Singh, Shivam Mavi, Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal, Mohsin Khan, Shanu Saini, Mohit Jangra, Sameer Choudhary, Madhav Kaushik, Nalin Mishra, Purnank Tyagi, Hardeep Singh, Aquib Khan, Karan Sharma.

Jammu and Kashmir Squad: Aamir Aziz Sofi, Ram Dayal, Parvez Rasool(c), Shubham Khajuria, Ahmed Banday, Suryansh Raina(w), Umar Nazir Mir, Shubham Pundir, Puneet Kumar, Aquib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal, Abdul Samad, Mujtaba Yousuf, Nawazul Munier, Abid Mushtaq, Jiyaad Magrey, Henan Malik, Usman Pandit.

