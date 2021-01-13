Abdul Samad was one of the finds of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as the 19-year-old impressed one and all with his big-hitting capabilities. Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Jammu & Kashmir cricketer scored 111 runs in the season at a staggering strike rate of over 170. Owing to his heroics in IPL 13, he was one of the players to watch out for in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. However, many members cricket fraternity including Harsha Bhogle and Irfan Pathan are not amused with Samad's batting position in the J&K batting-order. The dasher came to bat at number six in Kashmir's opening game against Karnataka while he didn't get to bat in the Tripura clash as his side registered a seven-wicket win. Abdul Samad Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About the Power Hitter.

Fans aren't happy as the youngster has been designated the number-six position despite proving his mettle in IPL. Notably, Kashmir's batting line-up collapsed against Karnataka with the scorecard reading 60/4. Samad tried to rescue them but lost partners at other end regularly. As a result, he scored 30 off 27 balls as Kashmir lost the game by 43 runs. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Vivek Singh Hits Maiden Ton.

As the swashbuckler was Kashmir's highest run-scorer against Karnataka, he was expected to get promoted in the Tripura clash. To the contrary, he remained at number six and didn't even get to bat. India's renowned commentator wasn't happy with Samad's position as he expressed his disappointment on Twitter. "Just seeing some of the scores in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament and pained to see Abdul Samad batting at no 6 for J&K. I don't know what the reason is but there is no future in batting no 6 for a state side in T20," Bhogle tweeted.

Just seeing some of the scores in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament and pained to see Abdul Samad batting at no 6 for J&K. I don't know what the reason is but there is no future in batting no 6 for a state side in T20. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 12, 2021

Former Indian all-rounder and ex-mentor of Jammu & Kashmir cricket team, Irfan Pathan was also surprised as backed Bhogle's statement. "He has a great future Harsha bhai no doubt abt that and batting lower down the order will certainly not help him nor the team. I'm surprised too," tweeted the southpaw.

He has a great future Harsha bhai no doubt abt that and batting lower down the order will certainly not help him nor the team. I’m surprised too — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Parvez Rasool-led Kashmir are placed at fourth position in the Group A points table with one loss and one win from two games. They'll next meet Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (January 13), and it will be interesting to see if Samad gets promoted or remains at number six.

