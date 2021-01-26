Karnataka face Punjab in the first quarter-final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Karnataka vs Punjab match will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 26 (Tuesday). Punjab and Karnataka finished in the top two of Elite Group A in the group stages. Punjab topped the group after going unscathed throughout the group stages while Karnataka finished second in the group after losing to Punjab by nine wickets in what was their only defeat in the league stage. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the Karnataka vs Punjab, quarter-final match, please scroll down for all relevant information. Ravi Ashwin Ready To Shave Half Moustache if Cheteshwar Pujara Goes Over the Top Against Any England Spinner.

Siddarth Kaul was the star when both these teams faced off in the group stages. The pacer took 4/26 in his four-over spell to bundle Karnataka for just 125. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh then smashed the Karnataka bowlers all-round and put on 93 runs in 11.2 overs to take Punjab home in 14.4 overs.

Is Karnataka vs Punjab T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Karnataka vs Punjab quarter-final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Fans can watch the Karnataka vs Punjab quarter-final clash on Star Sports channels on television. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

Squads

Karnataka Squad: Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair(c), KL Shrijith(w), Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, Abhimanyu Mithun, Jagadeesha Suchith, V Koushik, Prasidh Krishna, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, Pavan Deshpande, Prateek Jain, Sharath BR, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Darshan MB, Manoj S Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde.

Punjab Squad: Simran Singh(w), Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh(c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Barinder Sran, Gitansh Khera, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Rohan Marwaha.

