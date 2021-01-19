Mumbai will take on Andhra in Elite Group E of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on January 19, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams have already been knocked out of the competition but will be looking to bow out on a positive note. Meanwhile, fans searching for Mumbai vs Andhra live streaming in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 can scroll down below for more details. Mohammed Azharuddeen’s Bucket List: From IPL Dream to Representing India in 2023 World Cup, Kerala Sensation’s Wishes Go Viral.

Mumbai have been underwhelming this season and have lost all their four games in the competition so far. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will be looking to end that run and record their first win. Meanwhile, Andhra have won just once over the course of the season. Both sides will look to end their campaign with a win.

Is Mumbai vs Andhra T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Mumbai vs Andhra match will be telecasted live Star Sports Channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only selected matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. The live streaming online of Mumbai vs Andhra will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads

Andhra: Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat(w), Manish Golamaru, Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu(c), Prasanth Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Lalith Mohan, Shoaib Md Khan, Naren Reddy, Kranthi Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Karthik Raman, Girinath Reddy, S Ashish, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, SK Ismail, Nitish Reddy

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Sujit Nayak, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Akash Parkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane, Prathamesh Dake, Sairaj Patil, Minad Manjrekar, Shams Mulani, Aakarshit Gomel, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde, Kruthik Hanagavadi

