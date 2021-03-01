Islamabad United's Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team’s fixture against Quetta Gladiators on March 1, 2021 (Monday). It is understood that the Australian-Pakistani cricketer had shown symptoms of the virus a couple of days ago and after his diagnosis will undergo a mandatory self-isolation before returning to any kind of cricketing activities. The rest of the squad tested negative and have been cleared to play. Shaheen Afridi Gives Babar Azam Warm Hug After Shattering His Stumps During Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match in PSL 2021.

‘One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive for Covid and was immediately put in isolation 2 days ago. All other Islamabad United players & members have tested negative & have been cleared to play. We wish Fawad a speedy recovery,’ Islamabad United said in an official statement. Fawad Ahmed Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Official Statement

One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive for Covid and was immediately put in isolation 2 days ago. All other Islamabad United players & members have tested negative & have been cleared to play. We wish Fawad a speedy recovery.#Sherus are ready to roar tonight!! https://t.co/ry0l6L3akx — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) March 1, 2021

Match number 12 of the Pakistan Super League 2021 between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators which was initially scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) has been postponed after Fawad Ahmed’s positive diagnosis. The clash will now be played on March 2, 2021 (Tuesday) at 07:30 pm IST after the remainder of the squad returned negative Tests.

New Time

Fawad Ahmed had played only one game in PSL 2021 until now against Peshawar Zlami but was unable to make a huge impact as the Shadab Khan-led side lost the game by six wickets. Ahmed in his four overs, conceded 40 runs while taking a solitary wicket in the game.

Islamabad United have endured a mixed season until now, winning both of their opening games but were defected in their latest fixture. The Shadab Khan side will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Quetta Gladiators, who have lost all of their games in the competition.

