Jasprit Bumrah Expresses Gratitude Towards Healthcare Professionals on World Health Day 2020, Says ‘Thank You All for Fighting for Us’ (View Post)

Jasprit Bumrah Photo Credits: Indian Cricket Team/Facebook

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has expressed his gratitude towards the healthcare professionals who are putting their life in stakes to combat the COVID-19 epidemic. On the occasion of World Health Day 2020, the number-one ranked ODI bowler took to his official Twitter account and appreciated the efforts of doctors and other people who are taking care of the patients affected by the pandemic. With India being in a 21-day lockdown, people are asked to stay inside their homes in order to not get affected. However, healthcare professionals are working constantly, helping the nation to fight the global health scare. Rohit Sharma’s Darling Daughter Samaira Imitates Jasprit Bumrah’s Bowling Action.

“It is a day to appreciate every healthcare professional putting their life on the line for us. Now, more than ever, they need our support and the best way to do that is to stay indoors. A big thank you to all of them for fighting for us, every day,” wrote the Mumbai Indians’ pacer on the micro-blogging website. On many previous occasions too, Bumrah urged his fans to take proper precautions and safety measures in order to not get infected by the disease. He also appealed people to follow the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, let’s look at Bumrah’s thanks-giving post.

View Post:

It is a day to appreciate every healthcare professional putting their life on the line for us. Now, more than ever, they need our support and the best way to do that is to stay indoors. A big thank you to all of them for fighting for us, every day. #WorldHealthDay — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 7, 2020

Bumrah was last seen in action during India’s 2020 Tour of New Zealand where he had a miserable outing. Nevertheless, he was expected to make a thumping comeback in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he plays for Mumbai Indians. However, dark clouds are looming over the fate of the tournament and according to many reports, the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off.