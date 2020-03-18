Jaydev Unadkat Relishes Ranji Trophy 2019–20 Title Win, ‘A Lifetime of Memories’ Says Saurashtra Captain (See Post)

Jaydev Unadkat Lifts 2019-20 Ranji Trophy (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jaydev Unadkat is relishing his time as the domestic champion of India. Unadkat, highest wicket-taker in the first-class this season, captained Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy title earlier this season after three final heart-breaks. On Wednesday, the arm-arm pacer uploaded a picture of himself lifting the trophy and described what the title meant to him and the team. “A moment of fulfilment and satisfaction,” wrote Unadkat in a post on his Twitter account. Saurashtra beat Bengal, courtesy a first 46-run first-innings lead, in the final of 2019-20 Ranji Trophy to win their first domestic first-class title. Jaydev Unadkat Has a Hilarious Response to BCCI's Tweet After Saurashtra Wins Ranji Trophy 2019-20 (Watch Video).

“A moment of fulfilment, gratefulness, satisfaction.. A lifetime of memories.. all of it in one frame!” Unadkat captioned his photo in which he can be seen lifting the trophy moments after Saurashtra scripted history. Unadkat finished the season with 67 wickets in just 10 matches with a match best-figures of 12/106. He also took the final Bengal wicket – an LBW of Ishan Porel – that propelled Saurashtra to the title win. Jaydev Unadkat Announces Engagement, Poses for Adorable Picture With Fiancee Rinny.

Jaydev Unadkat Relishes Being a Champion

A moment of fulfilment, gratefulness, satisfaction.. A lifetime of memories.. all of it in one frame! #NotGonnaSinkInSoon 🔥🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/6cCdfjaWff — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) March 18, 2020

Unadkat’s record of 67 wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season is the highest ever taken among bowlers in the Elite groups. Earlier this season he had become just the second Saurashtra bowler to complete 200 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and also performed well for India Red in the Duleep Trophy as well as India A in the Deodhar Trophy.

To add cherry on his successful season in the Indian domestic season, Unadkat also announced his engagement with long-time friend and fiancé Rinny. The cricketer announced it to the world with a post on his social media account.