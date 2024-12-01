Joe Root etched his name in the record books once again, as the England batter surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to hold the record for most runs in the fourth innings in Test history, and achieved this landmark in NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024. With his unbeaten 23-run knock, Root passed Sachin's 1,625 tally and currently sits on 1,630 runs from 150th Tests. Joe Root Becomes Third Player To Get Dismissed on Duck in 150th Test, Achieves Feat With Attains Unwanted Record.

Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar

Most runs in 4th Innings in Test Cricket History 1630* - Joe Root 🐐 1625 - Sachin Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/0Zmmg9PqE2 — ` (@rahulmsd_91) December 1, 2024

