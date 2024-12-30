England national cricket team great batter Joe Root celebrated his 34th birthday on Monday, December 30. Root is the leading run-getter in Test cricket for his country. The former captain has smashed tons of runs in the Test format and is recognised as one of the greatest batters in modern-day cricket. He has firmly established himself among the modern game's "Big Four" batters (Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Root). Known for making big scores in Tests, Root has scored runs against some of the great bowling lineups, which puts him on the elite list. On his 34th birthday, fans poured wishes on the social media handle. Most Runs in Fourth Innings in Test Cricket, From Joe Root to Sachin Tendulkar, Check Full List.

Happy Birthday Joe Root

Wishing Joe 🐐 Root a very very happy birthday 🎂🎈. Keep smiling and shining in the year 2025 which is going to be the biggest year of your cricketing year. Have a great day ahead mate and enjoy 💕♥️ pic.twitter.com/PXURxOg5Uj — Politics N Cricket 🏏🎵 🎥🎤 (@rs_3702) December 30, 2024

'Wishing England's Greatest Happy Birthday'

Joe Root turns 34 today #HappyBirthdayJoeRoot 🎂 Enjoy his every test six comp!!! pic.twitter.com/mu61J0f6U1 — Long Live Test Cricket (@LongLiveTest) December 30, 2024

Fan's Birthday Wish for Joe Root

Joe Root turns 34 today!!! No batter in the history of cricket has scored more Test runs by the age of 34 than Root's 12,972 runs !!!!pic.twitter.com/maz7IFqEPe — House_of_Cricket (@Houseof_Cricket) December 29, 2024

'Finest Batters of this Generation'

Happy birthday Joe Root, one of the finest batter of this generation and my favourite from the very start. pic.twitter.com/Ei9OSTXIv8 — TS (@Taimoorr2) December 29, 2024

Special Wishes for Joe Root

Happy Birthday to the GOAT, Joe Root! 🎂🎉 A maestro with the bat and a true legend of the game. 🏏👑 22-year-old Joe Root’s epic 180 against Australia—a masterclass innings that turned dreams into reality. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/1xWkehlJx5 — Silme (@silme47) December 29, 2024

