England national cricket team great batter Joe Root celebrated his 34th birthday on Monday, December 30. Root is the leading run-getter in Test cricket for his country. The former captain has smashed tons of runs in the Test format and is recognised as one of the greatest batters in modern-day cricket. He has firmly established himself among the modern game's "Big Four" batters (Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Root). Known for making big scores in Tests, Root has scored runs against some of the great bowling lineups, which puts him on the elite list. On his 34th birthday, fans poured wishes on the social media handle. Most Runs in Fourth Innings in Test Cricket, From Joe Root to Sachin Tendulkar, Check Full List.

Happy Birthday Joe Root

'Wishing England's Greatest Happy Birthday'

Fan's Birthday Wish for Joe Root

'Finest Batters of this Generation'

Special Wishes for Joe Root

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)