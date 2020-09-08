One of the best white-ball cricketers in the world at the moment, Jos Buttler celebrates his 30th birthday today (September 8, 2020). Known for his brilliant shot selection and explosive batting at the top of the order, the Englishman made his debut in the Indian Premier League with record champions Mumbai Indians but became a household name after rising to fame with inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals. RR IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST.

Jos Buttler signed with Mumbai Indians in 2016 and was a part of the title-winning team in 2017 but wasn’t able to make the desired impact with the franchise. The Englishman in 2018 moved to Rajasthan Royals but didn’t hit his stride until being moved to the top of the order, after which he became only the second batsmen in the competition’s history to achieve five scores of fifty or more in consecutive matches. RR Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Rajasthan Royals Team.

His form continued in 2019 as well and will once again represent the franchise in 2020 edition as well. So before Jos Buttler takes the field for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, we take a look at some of his best performances in the competition.

77 vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2017

This was Jos Buttler’s maiden half-century in the Indian Premier League and one which came at a great time for Mumbai Indians. Hashim Amla’s century took KXIP to a score of 198/4 but the Englishman’s innings helped ease the pressure on the Mumbai franchise in a mammoth run-chase. Buttler scored 77 in 37 deliveries which included seven fours and five sixes.

69 vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2019

Yet another batting masterclass against KXIP by Jos Buttler, but this time he couldn’t guide his side to a win. Chasing 185, the Englishman scored 69 off 43 deliveries and looked unstoppable until Ravi Ashwin infamously ‘Mankad’ him to take the game away from Rajasthan Royals.

67 vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018

Delhi managed to put 196 runs on the board but the target was reduced to 151 in 11 overs after rain interfered. Jos Buttler came out all guns blazing as he smashed 67 runs off just 26 deliveries, hitting four fours and seven sixes in the process. But this wasn’t enough as Rajasthan Royals lost the game by four runs.

89 vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2019

This is one of Jos Buttler’s best performances in the Indian Premier League and came against his former side. The Englishman scored 89 runs off just 43 deliveries which included eight fours and seven sixes as Rajasthan Royals chased down a target of 88 runs.

95* vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018

This remains Jos Buttler’s highest score in the Indian Premier League to this day and it came against arguably the top team in the league. Chasing a score of 177, the English cricketer dominated CSK bowlers scoring 95 runs off just 60 deliveries to take his side to a four-wicket win. The innings included 11 fours and two sixes.

