Kevin Pietersen Takes Cheeky Dig at MS Dhoni; CSK, Fans Troll Him and Remind Not to Mess With Former Indian Captain

MS Dhoni and Kevin Pietersen (Photo Credits: Twitter/@KP24)

Kevin Pietersen was on the receiving end of a heavy trolling on social media after a failed attempt into taking a dig as MS Dhoni. Pietersen, who has been active on social media lately and has been keeping his fans entertained through daily updates, recently uploaded a picture of himself with MS Dhoni and accompanied it with a funny caption that suggested the former England captain was taking a cheeky dig at Dhoni. “Hey, MSD, why don’t you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy...!” Pietersen said in a tweet, in which he can be seen bringing the former Indian skipper’s attention to something by pointing. MS Dhoni’s Absence Will Leave Gaping Hole in CSK! South Africa Batsman Faf Du Plessis Speaks on Dhoni’s Influence in IPL Franchise Chennai Super Kings.

But Pietersen’s attempt of teasing Dhoni took a wrong turn when the fans took a bad liking towards the tweet and started trolling the 39-year-old for his banter. The troll was led by none other than Dhoni’s IPL franchise team Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who replying to Pietersen, told the former England cricketer “But sometimes you don’t need fielders!” with a picture of the former batsman getting stumped by Dhoni during an India vs England ODI match. Kevin Pietersen Reckons MS Dhoni is Arguably the Best-Ever Captain.

Kevin Pietersen Takes Dig At MS Dhoni

“Hey, MSD, why don’t you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy...!”🤣 pic.twitter.com/OKVukkkSQD — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 18, 2020

Others soon joined the fun and shared videos of the batsman getting dismissed by Dhoni or the latter smashing England bowlers for maximums. “All 7 ducks of Kevin Pietersen in one day cricket has come against India,” one Twitter user said. While some others also reminded Pietersen that he was still first Test wicket.

CSK Trolls Kevin Pietersen

But sometimes you don't need fielders! 😋 pic.twitter.com/3gHMTo2zqe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 18, 2020

Even Part-Timer Virat Kohli Has Pietersen's Wicket

That Stat...

Never Mess With Dhoni

Then MS Given Bowl to Virat Kohli & Kohli Becomes the first Bowler in T20I to take wicket on 0th ball of career. pic.twitter.com/a0mniWChfm — Baazigar 🗨️ (@farziBaazigar) April 18, 2020

Hey Kevin, Remember?

Hey Kevin! Remember? pic.twitter.com/ORhUMNLW4L — A V I C H E Q U E (@avicheque) April 18, 2020

You're Still Dhoni's First Test Wicket

Meanwhile, Pietersen is one of the most successful overseas batsmen in Indian conditions. Pietersen’s record of 967 runs 28 ODI matches in India is only second to Ricky Ponting, who has 1091 runs in 25 matches, when it comes to most runs scored by an overseas batsman in ODI cricket in India. The stylish right-hander has also represented various franchises in the Indian Premier League, including the Rising Pune Supergiants when Dhoni captained it.