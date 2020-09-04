If you list out best wicket-keepers India has produced you will Kiran More’s name among the topmost. More was born on September 04, 1962 in Baroda, Gujarat. And he went on to represent India in 49 Tests and 94 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). He scored 1285 runs in Tests and 563 runs in ODIs. However, his wicket-keeping record stands better than his batting.

He took 110 catches and affected 20 stumpings in the longer format of the game. In ODIs, he took 63 catches and had 27 stumpings against his name. Meanwhile, as More turns 58 we take a look at some other stats related to his career.

Test Half-Centuries: The right-handed batsman scored seven half-centuries during his Test career. Apparently, he, never converted any of those fifties into the three-figure mark and 73 remained his highest score.

Most Stumpings in a Test Match: More affected six stumpings against West Indies in a Test match at Chennai in 1988. It still remains the world record of most stumpings in a Test match.

First-Class, List A Career: More played 151 first-class matches and 145 List A matches. He took 303 catches and 63 stumpings during his first-class career. In his List A career, he took 97 catches and affected 41 stumpings.

Bowling: Interestingly, More once bowled in Tests. He bowled two overs and gave away 12 runs without picking any wicket. However, is first-class and List A career, More picked a wicket each.

More’s India career spanned from 1984 to 1993. He made his ODI debut against England at Pune in 1984 while his Test debut came two years later against the same opposition at Lord’s. More was also appointed as chairman of selectors for the men’s team from 2002–2006.

