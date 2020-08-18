Cricket fans are delighted as the T20 action is back with the start of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The marquee tournament gets underway with the match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors. Fans went in frenzy ahead of the game and expressed their excitement on social media. Joining the bandwagon, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik also took to his official Twitter page and showcased his delight to see T20 cricket after a long halt. He also backed three-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to do well in their opening match against Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors.

“Ohh, I’m so happy right now. After many months(In fact it feels like years) I’m going to watch a t20 match. All the best to all the the teams,go well.but no doubt in which team I’m supporting , GO @TKRiders.lets make it title no 4 in the @CPL #TrinbagoKnightRiders #CPLT20,” tweeted the 35-year-old. For the unversed, both KKR and TKR are owned by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Hence, Karthik’s support for the Trinbago-based side is quite obvious. Have a look. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

View Post:

Ohh, I’m so happy right now. After many months(In fact it feels like years) I’m going to watch a t20 match. All the best to all the the teams,go well.but no doubt in which team I’m supporting , GO @TKRiders.lets make it title no 4 in the @CPL #TrinbagoKnightRiders #CPLT20 — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 18, 2020

Well, along with supporting TKR, Karthik must also be gearing up for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League which is slated to get underway on September 19 in UAE. The Men in Purple & Gold have already clinched the IPL title twice and will be contesting for their third title in the forthcoming season. However, with the tournament being played in UAE and that too under the COVID-19 crisis, all the players will tackle a different challenge.

