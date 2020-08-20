Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill left for Mumbai to join the rest of his KKR teammates ahead of their departure for UAE for the preseason ahead of IPL 2020. The Indian Premier League season 13 will be played in the United Arab Emirates this season and is scheduled to start from September 19. KKR shared a wonderful video of the young talented cricketer bidding goodbye to his mother and family before leaving to catch his flight for Mumbai. Gill ha part of the KKR set-up since 2018 and has been instrumental for the Kolkata-based IPL franchise. IPL 2020 Players’ Update: KKR Coach Brendon McCullum Sees Shubman Gill As One of the Team Leaders.

Now the video shared the KKR shows Gill bidding farewell to his family before leaving for Mumbai. In the video, Gill can be seen touching his mother and father’s feet (an Indian ritual of seeking blessings) and he then hugs them before leaving. Gills’ sister Shahneel is also present. The siblings hug each other before Gill sits in the car and leaves. “Blessings from the family, and he's on his way to join the team and get on that flight,” KKR captioned the video. IPL 2020 Team Update: Kings XI Punjab Leaves for UAE, Mohammad Shami & KXIP Share Pictures and Video.

Shubman Gill Bids Farewell to Family Before Leaving for IPL 2020

Gill, meanwhile, has played two seasons for KKR and has developed to become one of the franchise’s most dependable batsman. Earlier, KKR coach Brendon McCullum had confirmed that Gill will be part of the leadership group this season. He is already seen as a potential future captain of the franchise and already has the experience of captaining the domestic cricket teams he has played for. Just last year, Gill broke Virat Kohli’s record of becoming the youngest cricketer to captain a side in the Indian domestic circuit.

The IPL will begin on September 19 and will run until November 10, when the final is scheduled to be played. IPL 2020 will be played in three venues with teams staying inside a secure bubble to protect them from contracting the coronavirus.

