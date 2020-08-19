The latest edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin in September in UAE after the governing council received official permission from the Indian government. Several teams have started training camps in India to prepare for the new season before they make the trip to the United Arab Emirates later in the week. And ahead of IPL 2020, KKR coach Brendon McCullum spoke with the team’s official website. IPL 2020 KKR Update: Dinesh Karthik Is the Leader at KKR, Says England’s Limited Overs Captain Eoin Morgan.

Kolkata Knight Riders are two-time champions and their last win came in 2014 when the opening few matches of the tournament was held in the UAE. So this time, KKR will fancy their chances of lifting the tile and one of the helping them in achieving that will be 20-year-old Shubman Gil, who the team coach rates very highly. KKR Skipper Dinesh Karthik ‘So Happy’ to Witness Action in Caribbean Premier League 2020, Backs Kieron Pollard’s Trinbago Knight Riders to Clinch 4th Title (View Post).

When asked if there is any player he is looking forward to playing this season, Brendon McCullum told KKR’s official website, ‘Shubman Gill. What a talent, and what a good guy as well. He is going to be a part of our leadership group this year as well, at least in some capacity. Even though he is young, I am a big believer that it’s not necessarily true that you having played for a long time makes you a good leader.’

‘It’s about you exhibiting the behaviours of a leader. It's always good to have a cross-section of leadership within your group. To us, Shubman is one of those guys we would look to lean on for some leadership throughout this season.’ He added.

Dinesh Karthik will once again lead the franchise despite KKR buying England’s world cup winning captain Eoin Morgan. The Indian cricketer joined Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 and appointed as team captain in that season, helping them to a third-place finish.

During the IPL 2020 auction, KKR added several young and experienced players in their ranks in search of their third IPL title. Tom Banton, Chris Green, and Pat Cummins were bought by the franchise with the Australian bowler becoming IPL’s most expensive foreign player of all-time at 15.50 crore.

