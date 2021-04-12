Defending champions Mumbai Indians will look to return to winning ways when they play Kolkata Knight Riders in match 5 of Indian Premier League season 14. The titleholders and five-time IPL champions were beaten by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener making it nine consecutive seasons they have lost their opening match of an IPL season. Kolkata beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs to start their season on a winning note. Meanwhile, ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match take a look at the weather report, rain forecast and the pitch report of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai which will host the KKR vs MI match. IPL 2021: Dream of Taking MS Dhoni's Wicket Fulfilled, I'm Very Happy, Says Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan.

Mumbai failed to defend 159 against RCB in the opening game despite taking it to the final over. They looked poised to score over 180 after being comfortably positioned at 105/3 in the 12th over. But the champions lost five wickets for just 59 runs in the last seven overs. The total was little to defend against RCB’s power-packed batting. KKR successfully defended 187 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and won the match by 10 runs. KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Weather Report

Chennai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Chennai will be around 30-32 degrees Celsius mark on April 12 (Tuesday). The conditions will be cloudy but there are no chances of rain so expect a full match without any interruption. Humidity will be high so the conditions will be dry and exhausting.

Pitch Report

Two matches have been played so far at the Chepauk. The first was won by the team chasing (RCB) while KKR won batting first. The nature of the pitch is expected to be slow. Pacers with variations will find some help as will those willing to hit the deck. The average score on this ground is 174. Mumbai almost defended 159 against RCB at this same venue in the opening match. So teams will look to bat first after winning the toss.

