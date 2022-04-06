Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022. This result saw them move to the top of the team standings with three wins in four games. Pat Cummins was sensational as he scored the joint-fastest fifty in the competition’s history to lead his side to a win. Venkatesh Iyer also scored a brilliant half-century in the chase. Pat Cummins Scores Joint-Fastest IPL Fifty As KKR Beat MI By Five Wickets.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians lost captain Rohit Sharma early. This was couple with Ishan Kishan’s struggles as MI had a difficult start to the game. However, a promising debut from Dewald Brevis and a magnificent half-century from Suryakumar Yadav on his return powered MI to a solid score. Tilak Verma and Kieron Pollard also played crucial knocks. In reply, KKR struggled early but brilliant half-centuries from Venkatesh Iyer and Pat Cummins saw them over the line.

KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Stat Highlights

# Pat Cummins scored the joint-fastest fifty (14 balls) in IPL

# Dewald Brevis is the fifth youngest debutant (18y 342d) in IPL history

# Pat Cummins dismissed Ishan Kishan for a 3rd time in four innings

# Suryakumar Yadav scored his 14th IPL Fifty

# Venkatesh Iyer registered his 5th IPL Half-Century

# KKR have won all the seven games they have played in Pune

Both teams will now turn their attention toward their upcoming fixtures in IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore next who are on a two-game winning run. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals, who are also in great form this season.

