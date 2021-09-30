Keeping in the eye on the playoffs, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are supposed to take on each other in the IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team which comprises wicketkeepers, batters and ideal bowlers so that you can make your playing XI. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game first. In the UAE leg of the match, both KKR and PBKS have changed fortunes and have improved immensely. KKR vs PBKS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 45.

During the India leg of the tournament, the two teams were nowhere near the top four. For now, KKR is on number four and Punjab Kings is on number six. A win here for PBKS would simply mean that they will be closer to the top four slots, on the other hand, KKR would solidify their position on number four. KKR has won three matches out of four in the UAE leg of the tournament. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below:

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper - You should pick Dinesh Karthik (KKR) as wicket-keeper for KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Dream11 team.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be best to go for four batsmen and they should be KL Rahul (PBKS), Shubman Gill (KKR), Aiden Makram (PBKS), Nitish Rana (KKR).

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for the team should be Sunil Narine (KKR) and Harpreet Brar (PBKS).

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Lockie Ferguson (KKR), Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS) and Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) as your bowlers.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dinesh Karthik (KKR), KL Rahul (PBKS), Shubman Gill (KKR), Aiden Makram (PBKS), Nitish Rana (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR) and Harpreet Brar (PBKS), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Lockie Ferguson (KKR), Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS)

Lockie Ferguson (KKR) can be your captain for KKR vs PBKS fantasy team, while KL Rahul (PBKS) can be elected as your vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2021 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).