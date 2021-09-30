The battle for playoffs is on as the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are all set to take on each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The Kolkata Knight Riders are placed in the top four of the IPL 2021 points table with only 10 points in their kitty. The Punjab Kings are placed on position six of the IPL 2021 points table with only eight points. In this article, we shall bring to you the likely playing XI, key battles and head-to-head details. But before that, here's a look at their performance in the IPL 2021 so far. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

So in the UAE leg of the tournament, PBKS has won three games out of four so it would be safe to say that their performance in the second half of the IPL 2021 is no short of exceptional. Whereas, Kolkata Knight Riders have also found a rhythm and were successful enough to displace mighty giants like the Mumbai Indians and also defeated the in-form Delhi Capitals and secured their place in the top 4. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the game.

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head

When it comes to the head-to-head record between two teams, KKR has an upper hand over PBKS. Out of the 28 games played by two teams, Kolkata Knight Riders have won 19 and the remaining matches are won by Punjab Kings.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 45, Key Players

Ashdeep Singh and KL Rahul will be the main players for Punjab Kings as they look to bounce back while Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine will play a crucial role for CSK.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 45, Mini Battles

Ashdeep Singh vs Shubman Gill will be one of the main battles to look out for. Sunil Narine vs KL Rahul will also be a key clash to look forwards to.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 45 Venue and Match Timing

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (KKR vs PBKS) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 1, 2021 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 45 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the KKR vs PBKS live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 45, Likely Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier

