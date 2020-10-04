KL Rahul has been in red hot form in this season of IPL 2020. He brought up his third half-century against the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. The KXIP skipper made way to the pavilion after scoring 63 runs from 52 balls and thus brought up his third half-century. During the course of his inning, KL Rahul slammed seven boundaries and one six. Needless to say that the Kings XI Punjab captains left the netizens awestruck and the social media users could not stop themselves from praising the skipper. The math began with Kings XI Punjab winning the toss and electing to bat first. KXIP vs CSK Live Score Updates.

Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh out on 26 and 27 runs respectively. However, KL Rahul stood calm and held his nerves. However, Shardul Thakur was the one who got KL Rahul's wicket. Post this, KL Rahul's team made a total of 178 runs as they lost four wickets. Now, let's have a look at the reactions below:

KL Rahul is in red hot form this IPL with his 3rd 50+ score of the tournament! #KXIPvCSK #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/AG5h3bkYhf — #IPL2020 #IPL2020 #IPL2020 #IPL2020 #IPL2020 #IPL (@StarSportsTen) October 4, 2020

Consistent

Kl Rahul on 🔥🔥The most consistent performer this season. pic.twitter.com/b1vuZmVqC2 — CRICKET IN & OUT (@CricketOut) October 4, 2020

Class player

KL Rahul .. class player!! Remember the game v RCB, same flow today!! Last few overs, same carnage! 🤞🔥🔥#KXIPvCSK#IPL2020pic.twitter.com/HIW4ig00z9 — 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚣 🎂चिकू🎂 (@_sabmohmaya_) October 4, 2020

Brilliant

KXIP vs CSK 18th IPL Match 2020: KL Rahul’s brilliant half century, Punjab gives Chennai the target of 179 runs https://t.co/KjbZzSkBHw — Ampinity News (@AmpinityNews) October 4, 2020

Last one

Omg omg omg KL RAHUL has scored the maximum runs in today's match & my prediction is correct. Hope to be lucky one @AvonCyclesIndia ❤️🔥💕 — Rahul Dubey (@Rahuldubey9892) October 4, 2020

The Kings XI Punjab wanted to reach a total of 200 runs but a loss of a couple of wickets, tamed KXIP and Chennai Super Kings restricted KL Rahul's team to a total of 178 runs. It would be interesting to see if the Yellow Army swims across the to get to the total.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 09:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).