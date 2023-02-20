Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the remaining Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 due to an injury. The Australian fast bowler would thus be joining his captain Pat Cummins, who too flew home due to personal reasons. Hazlewood did not play any part in the first two games, which Australia lost and him getting ruled out is a blow for the visitors, a day after they faced defeat in the second Test match in Delhi. Pat Cummins Returns to Australia Due to Family Reasons; Aussie Test Captain to Join Squad Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023.

Josh Hazlewood Ruled out of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023

