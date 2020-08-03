England will aim to register a 3-0 whitewash when they meet Ireland in the third and final ODI of the series. On the other hand, the visitors, who don’t have much to play for, will fight to secure a solitary win. Just like the first game of the series, this match will also be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Eoin Morgan and Co might have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. However, they still have to work in some departments. On the other hand, Ireland must rectify their mistakes in order to cause a turnaround. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the weather and pitch report of ENG vs IRE 3rd ODI 2020. England vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Team.

Weather Report: Unlike the Test series between England and West Indies, rain didn’t cause any interruption in the first two ODI matches. Fortunately, the weather is expected to behave the same in the final game too. Hence, fans should brace themselves for a full-fledged cricket match. Notably, the conditions are expected to be cloudy in the major part of the encounter which will certainly boost up the fast bowlers. However, sun is likely to come into play in the initial half of the play. England vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2020: Sam Billings, Curtis Campher and Other Key Players.

Weather In Southampton!!

England vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2020 Weather Forecast (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report: Just like the first two games of the series, pacers are expected to get some purchase from the deck in the initial overs while the conditions will get better with time. Also, one must not forget that Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali got some turn in the first two games and with the track being two-match old, spinners are expected to play a crucial part too. England won the first two games while chasing the target. Hence, the toss-winning captain must decide to field first.

Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings have been in brilliant form in the series and will aim to extend their purple match for the hosts. In the bowling department, left-arm pacer David Willey is enjoying the form of his life. Youngster Curtis Campher has been the lone warrior for the Irish team and he’ll want to make a mark again.

England Predicted Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh

