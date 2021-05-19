Netherlands will take on Scotland in the first One-Day International of the two-game series. The NED vs SCO, 1st ODI 2021, will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam on May 19, 2021 (Wednesday). Both sides will be aiming to kick off the series on a positive note and with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Netherlands vs Scotland 1st ODI 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Max O'Dowd Becomes First Netherlands Batsman To Score A T20I Century.

This will be the first full One Day International between the two teams in almost a decade and both sides will be aiming to record a win. The hosts will look to bounce back from their recent tri-nation disappointment where they lost to Nepal in the final. Meanwhile, Scotland will be playing their first competitive game since the latter part of 2019. Their most recent encounter in the fifty-over format was a two-match series in 2016 as part of the World Cricket League Championship, both being washed out.

When to Watch Netherlands vs Scotland 1st ODI 2021 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Netherlands vs Scotland 1st ODI 2021 will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam on May 19, 2021 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to start at 02:30 PM IST, and 01:15 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Scotland 1st ODI 2021 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the Scotland Tour of Netherlands 2021 in India. Hence fans won’t be able to catch the live telecast of Netherlands vs Scotland 1st ODI 2021 on their TV channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Netherlands vs Scotland 1st ODI 2021 Match?

However, Fans in India can follow the Netherlands vs Scotland 1st ODI 2021 live along with highlight videos on online platforms. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to get the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Scotland match but will need to pay a nominal fee first.

Squads

Netherlands: Tobias Visee(w), Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Pieter Seelaar(c), Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Logan van Beek, Saqib Zulfiqar

Scotland: Matthew Cross(w), Kyle Coetzer(c), Calum MacLeod, Craig Wallace, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir, Dylan Budge, Richie Berrington, Adrian Neill

