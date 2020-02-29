Live Cricket Streaming of Thailand vs Singapore, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Eastern Region Series THA vs SIN Cricket Match

Singapore Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / @T20WorldCup)

After the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Eastern Region T20 tournament, it is time for Eastern Region competition. The teams will be fighting it out to move a set closer towards the Asia Cup 2020 Qualification. In the first match of the ACC Eastern Region T20, Thailand will take on Singapore. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming, score updates and every other detail for KUW vs UAE clash, can scroll down for all information. Thailand Vs Singapore, Cricket Score 1st T20 Match.

Vichanath Singh is the captain of Thailand’s T20 team while Amjad Mahboob is in charge of Singapore team. Both the teams are looking to be part of the Asia Cup for the first time and will love to get off to winning start in this tournament.

When to Watch Thailand vs Singapore, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

ACC Eastern Region T20 Series match between Thailand and Singapore will be played on February 29, 2020 (Saturday) at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok. The THA vs SIN T20 match is scheduled to start at 08:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and at 09:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Thailand vs Singapore, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, the live telecast of ACC Eastern Region T20 will not be available in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the T20 series. Fans, however, must not worry as they can catch the live action of Thailand vs Singapore match online, more on that below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Thailand vs Singapore, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match?

Cricket crazy fans, as well as the fans of both Thailand and Singapore, can watch live stream of Thailand vs Singapore T20 match of ACC Eastern Region 2020 T20 series on the official YouTube channel of Asian Cricket Council. The live online streaming of the cricket match will be available on FanCode mobile app as well. Meanwhile, you can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of THA vs SIN.

Janak Prakash, Surendran Chandramohan, Amjad Mahboob and Timothy David are some of the key players to watch out from Singapore team while in Thailand camp skipper Vichanath Singh, Mahsid Faheem, Naveed Pathan and Ziaul Hoque will be the ones to keep an eye on.