Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Botanic Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Get Free Telecast Details of BGR vs FCS With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Botanic Garden Rangers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will face each other in match 15 of the Vincy Premier T10 League. BGR vs FCS clash will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 28, 2020 (Tuesday). VPL 2020 is one of the very few competitions still going on around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Botanic Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, can scroll down below. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

Botanic Garden Rangers have had a mixed start to their campaign as out of their four games, they have won two and lost two. Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win in this season’s competition as they have lost their last four games. The strikers will be looking to end that dismal run this time around. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for Botanic Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

Botanic Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers match 15 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. The match will take place on May 26 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) or 12:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Botanic Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

There will be no live telecast for the Botanic Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers match as there are no broadcasters available for the Vincy Premier T10 League in India. But fans can still catch the live action of the tournament on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Botanic Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

The Botanic Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers match in Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be live-streamed on FanCode app as well as on the FanCode website. Meanwhile, fans in the Caribbean Island can follow the match live on SportsMax.

Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.