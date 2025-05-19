Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has resumed after a short break due to the India-Pakistan cross-border tensions. The play-off race has intensified more than ever as three teams have already qualified for the IPL 2025 play-offs. Only one slot is remaining and there are three contenders for it. One of them, Lucknow Super Giants will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home in Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on May 19, in match number 61. You can check the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 scorecard here. LSG are barely alive in the play-off race as they will have to win every game from here and hope other results fall in their way. Meanwhile, SRH are already eliminated and are preparing for the next season. LSG IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can Lucknow Super Giants Finish in Top Four on Indian Premier League Points Table?

Lucknow Super Giants have a strong top order in Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran who performed well in this season so far. Although Pooran and Mitchell Marsh didn't find the gears they started with in the start of the season during the later part. Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad has covered up well but David Miller has not been at his best as well which has made the LSG batting lose a bit of firepower. The biggest concern is captain Rishabh Pant not being able to deliver at all. With Mayank Yadav out injured, LSG might have to hand Will O'Rourke debut. Travis Head Tests Positive for COVID-19, Sunrisers Hyderabad Opener To Miss SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, will miss the services of Travis Head at the top of the order as the Aussie batter has contacted COVID-19. Ishan Kishan is likely to be promoted at the top of the order as opener and Sachin Baby is likely to fill in as middle order option. SRH batting has not performed near close to what they did last season and will look to consolidate their options for the future. Mohammed Shami has also been out of form which has made SRH to stick to Pat Cummins, Eshan Malinga and Harshal Patel as their seam options. Cummins produced a solid performance last game and they will hope he does it once more.