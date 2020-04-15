Marnus Labuschagne Joins the 'Cricket With Pet' Bandwagon With Kane Williamson and Shreyas Iyer, Shares Video of His Pet Dog Taking an Amazing Slip Catch

Marnus Labuschagne's Pet Takes Brilliant Slip Catch (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With all the major cricketing events coming to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many players across the globe are restricted from showcasing their on-field blitzes. In the meantime, giving slip catch practice to pet dogs is gradually becoming a trend among the cricketers. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was the first one to share a video in which his pet dog Sandy can be seen taking an amazing catch in slips. Inspired by the kiwi stalwart’s trick, Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer also shared a similar video and now, Australia’s rising batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne has become the latest one to join the bandwagon.

The right-handed batsman shared a video on Twitter in which he can be seen playing cricket in his backyard with his dog. Labuschagne intentionally hit a ball towards his dog and his little friend pulled off an impressive catch. The star batsman himself was ecstatic seeing the heroics of his pet as he raised his hands in delight. "Thought that we had to give this one a try... tough to tell who is enjoying the backyard training more #StayHome #StaySafe #milo," wrote the 25-year old while sharing the video.

In recent times, the South Africa-born batsman has enjoyed a sensational run in international cricket and is touted to become the next big thing in Australian cricket. After thriving in the longest format of the game, the number-three ranked Test batsman was drafted in the ODI side and he didn’t fail to impress there too. He was last seen in action during the only ODI between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney as the rest of the tour was cancelled amid the coronavirus scare.