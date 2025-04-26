Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, currently flying high with four wins in a row, will be hosting Lucknow Super Giants next in the Indian Premier League 2025. The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be the 45th fixture of the ongoing competition, and the tenth for both sides MI and LSG. Ahead of the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match, both sides are having ten points from nine games, with the only difference being that of a massive NRR. MI have a good NRR of +0.673 while LSG are lagging behind with -0.054 NRR. Why Are There No Stars on Mumbai Indians Jersey for IPL 2025 Despite Winning Five Titles?.

Mumbai Indians had started in a really poor manner, with just one win in five games. But, the side has made a bold comeback. The last four consecutive wins were noteworthy, coming with good margins. Lucknow Super Giants have also managed to win games. But, it is the inconsistency that has cost this side a distance away from the top four slots now. In their last three games, they lost twice.

Mumbai Weather Live

The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match will be hosted at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, April 27. The weather in Mumbai is expected to be sunny, starting in afternoon, but decent for playing cricket. There is no expectation of rain in the forecast, and the temperature might be around 29 degrees Celsius during the match time. Rishabh Pant Funny Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Captain Pushes Himself Down to No 7 and Gets Out For A Duck During LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium has traditionally been a batting-friendly wicket, and it is expected to remain the same for the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match. However, pacers do get some benefit with the new ball. The team that wins the toss would ideally look to chase, as in the past four matches at the venue, three times the team batting second has won and the batting conditions look more favourable when the match progresses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2025 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).