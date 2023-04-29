Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Sunday, April 30. The game will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Mumbai Indians have got a topsy-turvy start to their season. They lost the first couple of matches then came back strong and won their next three games. However just when it seemed like their season is on track, Mumbai suffered two back-to-back defeats. Mumbai will need a strong performance from both their batting and bowling departments if they want to overcome Rajasthan's challenge. MI vs RR IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 42 in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals meanwhile registered a big victory over an in-form Chennai Super Kings team in their previous match. Having accumulated 10 points from 8 matches, RR are currently at the top of the IPL 2023 table. A win against Mumbai will take them close to securing a spot for the IPL 2023 playoffs. RR's biggest strength has been their batting so far. They possess one of the strongest batting lineups in the tournament. Meanwhile, their spin trio of Ravi Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa have also done well so far. Today, in this article, let's take a look at how the weather in Mumbai might behave and the pitch of Wankhede Stadium can play out during the course of the MI vs RR, IPL 2023 match.

Mumbai Weather Report

Expected Weather at Wankhede Stadium During MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Image Credits - Accuweather)

The weather in Mumbai during the MI vs RR match is looking very good. There is no chance of rain and the temperature will remain between 29-30 degrees Celcius. Meanwhile, according to the report of Accuweather, the humidity will hover around in the range of 69-72 percent. IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Lauds RR Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for His Match-Winning Knock Against CSK.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium usually provides great help to the batters due to the true nature of the surface. The pitch in Wankhede generally offers more bounce than other Indian wickets. Pacers especially at the start of the game, can find a bit of help. Teams often look to chase in this ground.

