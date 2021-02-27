The third Test between India and England concluded in a couple of days and this has stirred a huge debate about the kind of pitch that was being laid at the Motera. Many players including Irfan Pathan, Kevin Pietersen, Yuvraj Singh and others raised their voice about the kind of a track at Motera. Now Michael Vaughan has joined the debate and expressed his opinion about the pitch. In an article published in Daily Telegraph Vaughan said that India is allowed to get away with their will and even the ICC is allowing this to happen. “The longer powerful countries like India are allowed to get away with it the more toothless the ICC will look,” he wrote. Wasim Jaffer Trolls Kevin Pietersen With a Hilarious Meme After Former English Batsman Lashes Out at the Pitch in Motera.

He further opined that India won the Test match but in a shallow manner and there were no winners from the game at all. However, Vaughan started off his column by praising India’s skills and emphasised the fact that India showed their skills. In the article, he also spoke about the broadcasters who might not be happy investing in Test Cricket if pitches like these are made. "They are left with three blank days but are still having to pay for production. They will not be happy and might think twice about good money for Test rights," Vaughan said.

However, Rohit Sharma who scored 66 runs in the first innings defended the pitch and explained that the batsmen need to be blamed as most of them got out on straight deliveries.

