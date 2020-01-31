Mitchell Santner Takes a Flying Catch to Dismiss Virat Kohli During India vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2020 (Watch Video)

Mitchell Santner (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After winning the five-match series 3-0, the Men in Blue are facing a tough time in Wellington in the fourth match. The Indian team is collapsing like a pack of cards as they have already lost six wickets at the Sky Sports Stadium in Wellington. The highlight of the inning was Mitchell Santner’s flying catch to dismiss the Indian captain Virat Kohli. Hamish Bennett bowled a slower one to trap the Indian captain and the ball seamed away from the deck. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Match.

Kohli lofted it towards the cover and Mitchell Santner dived to get that one. Thus the Indian captain was dismissed on the score of 11 runs. The catch was so good that the fans started praising the Kiwi player for the effort. The video of the catch was shared online on social media. Check out the video first and then a few reactions.

Reactions

Players to take the catch dismissing all top-3 Indian batsman in a T20I:- Tom Latham in 2017 Mitchell Santner today Santner is the first fielder to do it.#NZvIND — Kausthub (@kaustats) January 31, 2020

Santner

What is this witchcraft? Mitchell Santner taking an easy catch? He normally only holds difficult ones. He pretty much never holds the straightforward opportunities. #NZvIND — Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) January 31, 2020

Another one

Mitchell santner all round tha ground with his 3rd catch today white object is following him... Its akl rahul this time India 🇮🇳 75-4 down.... 4th T 20 Wellington — Mukesh (@carter_mukesh) January 31, 2020

Indian batsmen

Indian batsmen are getting out on bad balls. Trying to gift game today to newzealand — Sandeep wadhawan (@Sandywadhawan) January 31, 2020

Talking about the match, the New Zealand team won the toss and elected to bowl first. It was Ish Sodhi who took three wickets against India and dismissed KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube. The Kiwi bowlers have rattled the Indian batsmen and have scalped six wickets.