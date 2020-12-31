Mohammad Hafeez, the all-rounder cricketer from Pakistan has lashed out at the PCB for selecting unpolished players for the Test match against New Zealand. The Men in Green lost the first Test match by 101 runs at the Bay Oval. This did not go down well with the Pakistani players and one of them in fact took to social media. Hafeez went on to take a dig at the PCB and said, "Talent needs to be Groomed, Polished at domestic & academy level until they become a PRODUCT to represent at National level." Wasim Jaffer Hilariously Trolls Pakistan For Losing the First Test Against New Zealand, Congratulates Black Caps With Funny Meme for Becoming the Number One Test Team.

Talking about the first Test, Shaheen Afridi scalped four wickets in the first innings and Yasir Shah chipped in with three. Talking about the batting in the first innings, we had Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf scoring 71 and 91 runs respectively as they chased 431 runs. In the second innings, Fawad Alam and Mohammad Ashraf scored 102 and 60 runs respectively. Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Hafeez.

International stage is for the Product to perform. Talent needs to be Groomed,Polished at domestic & academy level until they become a PRODUCT to represent at National level. If it make sense to someone #MasoomanaAdvice — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 30, 2020

Both teams will leave no stone unturned to win the next Test match. On one hand, where Pakistan will be looking forward to making a comeback in the Test series, Kane Williamson would be wanting to win the series by 2-0. Meanwhile, the second Test match will be played at Christchurch on January 3, 2021.

