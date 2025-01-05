The India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team are two of the best sides in the world of cricket and so any series between these two juggernauts tends to be an exciting affair. But the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series has been widely a one-sided contest with the hosts – the Australian side dominating most of the periods in the series. Indian batters struggled against Australia’s talented pace attack and even big-game players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul failed to make an impact on the games. Similar was the case for the Australian batters who found it difficult to read Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj’s bowls making it difficult to score big. Yet there are some stars who managed to score big on their day. Check out the list of the top five scores for each Team in the BGT 2024-25 series. Steve Smith Becomes Second Player to Be Dismissed on 9,999 Career Test Runs, Records Unwanted Feat During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

Most Runs in BGT 2024-25

Player Innings Runs Scored 100 / 50 Travis Head 9 448 2 / 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal 10 391 1 / 2 Steve Smith 9 314 2 / 0 Nitish Kumar Reddy 9 298 1 / 0 KL Rahul 10 276 0 / 2

Most Runs in BGT 2024-25 For Australia

Player Innings Runs Scored 100 / 50 Travis Head 9 448 2 / 1 Steve Smith 9 314 2 / 0 Marnus Labuschagne 9 232 0 / 3 Alex Carey 8 216 0 / 1 Usman Khwaja 10 184 0 / 1

Check out the India's top scorers i the BGT 2024-25 with few centuries in the five-match series. Australia Qualify for ICC WTC 2023-25 Final Against South Africa; Pat Cummins and Co Clinch 3-1 Victory in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 After Beating India in IND vs AUS Sydney Test.

Most Runs in BGT 2024-25 For India

Player Innings Runs Scored 100 / 50 Yashasvi Jaiswal 10 391 1 / 2 Nitish Kumar Reddy 9 298 1 / 0 KL Rahul 10 276 0 / 2 Rishabh Pant 9 255 0 / 1 Virat Kohli 9 190 1 / 0

As seen from the above tables, even the top scorers of the BGT 2024-25 series couldn’t reach the 40-run average except Travis Head who scored two centuries handing Australia a massive edge in the series. Apart from the third Test of the match, all four other Tests finished with a decisive winner with three of the matches having bowlers winning the Man of the Match accolades highlighting difficulty in scoring down under.

