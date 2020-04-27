MS Dhoni or Yuvraj Singh Who Is Better Finisher? Jasprit Bumrah Has the Answer, or Not

File picture of Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah faced a tough question as he was asked to choose between MS Dhoni and Yuvraj as the best match finisher. And to make things tricky for the pacer, it was Yuvraj who asked him the question. During the interaction between two cricket stars on Instagram live session, the former India all-rounder asked Bumrah to choose between him and Dhoni. Bumrah smartly refrained from picking either Dhoni or Yuvraj and instead said, "I cannot pick one, choosing between Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni is like choosing between mum and dad." Watch the Unseen Side of KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik As He Trolls Pandya Brothers Krunal and Hardik During Instagram Live Session (See Funny Video).

The answer did not convince Yuvraj and the former cricketer said that he would not mind if the pacer ended up choosing Dhoni. However, Bumrah retained his reply. When asked about who was his favourite middle-order batsmen, Bumrah said, "Yuvi pa, I have grown up seeing you and Mahi bhai (Dhoni) winning matches together for India. Why are you asking me such questions? See, all the players who have mentioned here are my favourites. I can't choose between them. Growing up, I was a fan of both of you."

"Do you remember the Cuttack ODI where you registered your highest one-day score? The entire dressing room was elated that day because, for me, I grew up feeling happy whenever you both stitched a partnership together. It's a genuine answer I can't pick one," Bumrah said. Jasprit Bumrah Trolls Yuvraj Singh for his Hairstyle During his Live Chat With Mohammad Kaif.

The duo talked about a variety of things during the live session. Yuvraj then had another difficult-to-answer question for Bumrah as he asked the fast bowler to pick a better batsman between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. To which Bumrah replied, "Yuvi pa, look it's been only 4 years I have been playing international cricket. I am giving you a long answer. I am not experienced enough to judge them. Virat Tendulkar or Sachin Kohli. I am in no position because they have played a lot more cricket than me," Bumrah said.