In a massive development, MS Dhoni relinquished the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The 42-year-old had earlier hinted at the 2024 edition of IPL being his last after the final in 2023, where he led CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title. Dhoni, one of the greatest captains in the tournament's history, has been succeeded by young star Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will lead the five-time winners in IPL 2024. The former Indian cricketer has been a class apart as captain in the IPL, leading CSK to five titles, a feat only equalled by former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. MS Dhoni Hands Over Chennai Super Kings Captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad Ahead of IPL 2024.

Gaikwad is the right choice to lead the franchise ahead, especially with a definite hint of Dhoni heading into his final season in the IPL. The Maharashtra cricketer has been the franchise's mainstay and scored many runs at the top of the order. He will have a huge task on his shoulders, filling the shoes of one of the greatest to do it in the tournament. As Dhoni bids goodbye to IPL captaincy, here's a look at his stats as a skipper in the tournament. Barring CSK, Dhoni also led the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL for a season, leading the team to five wins in 14 matches. IPL 2024 is Here! Meet MS Dhoni's Replacement Ruturaj Gaikwad and Other Cool Captains Ready To Dazzle in Biggest T20 League.

MS Dhoni’s Captaincy Record in IPL (CSK + Pune)

Matches Played Won Loss No Result 226 133 91 2

MS Dhoni’s Record as CSK Captain in IPL

Matches Played Won Loss No Result 212 128 82 2

Dhoni has been captain of CSK in 235 out of 249 matches that the franchise has played in all competitions, including those in the defunct Champions League T20. However, this is not the first time Dhoni has given up CSK captaincy at the start of the season. In 2022, Ravindra Jadeja was named CSK captain after Dhoni decided to step down from the role, but a string of poor results led to him reclaiming the captaincy of one of the most successful IPL franchises. CSK will start their IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

