MS Dhoni may no longer be the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the veteran cricketer, apparently, still has a say both on an off the field. Dhoni who is grooming Ravindra Jadeja, the new CSK skipper, doesn't shy away from helping him while making key decisions. One such incident took place during CSK's IPL 2022 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Dhoni was instrumental in setting up Virat Kohli’s dismissal. A ball before Kohli’s wicket, Dhoni tinkered with the field placement and it oriented a result. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2022: Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa and Maheesh Theekshana Lead CSK to First Win of the Season.

Dhoni moved Shivam Dube, who was fielding at fine leg, to deep square leg. And Kohli ended up hitting the ball to the same fielder, the very next ball. It was a big wicket and Kohli managed just one run while his team was chasing a massive target of 217. Even commentators highlighted how Dhoni trapped Kohli and the video is now going viral. IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Most Successful Bowler Against RCB.

Dhoni Traps Kohli: Watch Video

CSK eventually won the game by 23 runs. It was CSK’s first win of the season and apparently first under Jadeja’s captaincy. Prior to the game against RCB, CSK had lost all four encounters. As a result of this victory, CSK opened their winning account on the IPL 2022 points table and now are placed ninth on team standings.

