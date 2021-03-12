MS Dhoni is turning out to be quite a stunner in the nets of the Chennai Super Kings. The former Indian captain has been preparing for the upcoming edition of the IPL 2021 and is trying his level best to iron out the shortcomings for the season ahead. MS Dhoni was seen hitting quite a towering six in the nets that reminded us of the vintage MSD who was known for slamming maximums. The official account of the Chennai Super Kings shared the video of their captain on their Instagram stories. MS Dhoni Fires Warning to Opponents Ahead of IPL 2021, Hits a Massive Six During CSK Practice Session (See Pic).

MSDhoni has scored 200 runs from 14 matches he played in the IPL 2020. His best score in the last edition was his unbeaten knock of 47 runs. He batted at ana average of 25 and also had a strike rate of 117.27. Needless to say that this performance also affected the team Chennai Super Kings and now they are placed on number seven of the IPL 2020 points table. For the upcoming season, the team roped in the services of Cheteshwar Pujara and a few other players.

Now, check out the tweet by Chennai Super Kings which was further shared by the fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MS DHONI FANS CLUB - WB (@wbmsdian07_)

The IPL 2021 will begin on April 9, 2021, with a match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chennai Super Kings will play their first game on April 10, 2021, against Delhi Capitals. The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

