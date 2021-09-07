Nepal vs Papua New Guinea (PNG) was originally scheduled to be played on September 05 but was rescheduled to September 07. The two teams will be locked in a two-match One-Day International (ODI) series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Nepal vs PNG cricket match live streaming online and live TV telecast details, you can scroll down for all the relevant information related to live broadcast of the ODI match in Nepal and India. ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table Updated.

This will be the second back to back ODI for PNG. After facing USA on September 06 PNG will now be ready for the Nepal challenge. PNG faced a seven-wicket defeat against USA. With PNG set to take part in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, these games, although in a different format, provide the team with valuable game time.

Nepal vs PNG 1st ODI 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 1st ODI of the two-match series between Nepal and PNG will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman on September 07 (Tuesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Nepal vs PNG 1st ODI 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, Nepal vs PNG 1st ODI match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast. However, Willow Sports HD in North America, Action Sports in Nepal, TV WAN in Papua New Guinea & all other East Asia Pacific territories will provide the live telecast of the match.

How To Watch Nepal vs PNG 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans in India can follow Nepal vs PNG 1st ODI 2021 live action on the online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the Nepal vs PNG ODI match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

