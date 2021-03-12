Rohit Sharma has been rested for the first two T20I games against England. Virat Kohli revealed about the same ahead of the toss between India and England 1st T20I 2021 which is currently underway at the newly constructed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. No reason was given by Virat for resting Sharma. Now, this did not go down well with the fans and this did not go down well with the fans. In place of Rohit Sharma, the team management has brought in Bhuvnehswar Kumar. India vs England Live Cricket Score Updates of 1st T20I, 2021.

As far as the openers are concerned, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are the ones who have donned the role. Talking about the toss, the visiting team had won the toss and elected to field. With no Rohit Sharma in the combination, the fans are quite miffed with the team management. A few of them even said that Virat Kohli just spoilt the Fantasy teams for everyone around. Now, let's have a look at the reaction of the fans on social media.

In the dressing room

Angry

Shame on @imVkohli, selfish person.. Is there any occasion when you decide to take rest and clear a place for young players... You are a bad mind person man Wish you getting fucked by your thinking... #support #suryakumaryadav #SKY#support #RohitSharma — Pkgk (@Pkgk16) March 12, 2021

No Rohit Sharma

Last one

Talking about the current situation of the match, the home team has already lost a couple of wickets. Jofra Archer got the wicket of KL Rahul and Adil Rasheed sent Virat Kohli to the pavilion.

