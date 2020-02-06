New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming Online of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Super League Semifinal 2: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of NZ U19 vs BAN U19 CWC Match on TV

Adithya Ashok of New Zealand U19 in action (Photo Credits: @cricketworldcup/Twitter)

New Zealand team is all set to take on Bangladesh team in the ICC U 19 World Cup 2020. This will be Super League Semi-Final 2 The match will be held at the JB Marks Oval Stadium in Potchefstroom. Now in this article, we bring you the live streaming details of the match. But before that let’s have look at the short preview of the game. New Zealand was placed on number two of the Group A points table. The Kiwis had one win and a loss in their kitty. Rhys Mariu has scored the highest runs for the Kiwis. Spinner Adithya Ashok is the team's highest wicket-taker for the team. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Full Time Table, Fixtures of Under-19 CWC 2020 In South Africa With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Bangladesh who is placed on number one spot of the Group C points table as they won a couple of games out of three and one of their matches got washed out. The Bangladeshi team defeated South Africa by 104 runs in the super league quarter-final 3. Parvez Hossain has been the top scorer for the Bangladeshi and has done well with the willow. Rakibul Hasan has stood tall with the ball. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Super League Semifinal 2 Match Time in IST and Date

New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Super League semi-final 2 clash in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 will be played at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on February 06, 2020 (Thursday). NZ U19 vs BANU19 Super League semifinal 2 match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 10:00 am local time.

New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Super League Semifinal 2 Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India)

Fans can enjoy the live action of New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 World Cup 2020 in India. Star Sports 3 will provide the live telecast of NZ U19 vs BAN U19 semi-final 2 match live.

New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Live Streaming Online

As official broadcast rights are with Star Sports network, its OTT platform- Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of ICC Under-19 CWC. So, the New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Super League semifinal 2 match live streaming online will be available on its mobile app and official website.