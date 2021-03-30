New Zealand and Bangladesh will lock horns in the 2nd T20I of the three-game series. The clash will be played at McLean Park in Napier on March 30, 2021 (Tuesday). The Black Caps have been the dominant team on the tour and will be aiming to keep it going. Meanwhile, fans searching for NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I 2021 Live Streaming can scroll down below for more details. NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2021.

New Zealand produced a clinical display in the first T20I game and will be aiming to secure the series with a win the second clash. Bangladesh are without veteran players such as Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim (shoulder injury), so the onus will be on the youngsters to stop this run of defeats against the Black Caps.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be played at the McLean Park in Napier on March 30, 2021 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 07:00 pm local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2021 Match?

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not be able to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match on TV as there are no broadcasters available for Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand 2021. In Bangladesh, however, fans can watch the NZ vs BAN 1st T20I match on Gazi TV.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans looking for the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match should visit the FanCode app to catch the live-action. Fans will, however, have to pay a nominal subscription fee to watch the match live in India.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Hamish Bennett

Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2021 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).