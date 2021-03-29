New Zealand (NZ) and Bangladesh (BAN) will face each other in the 2nd T20I game of the three-match Twenty-20 series. The NZ vs BAN clash will be played at the McLean Park in Napier on March 30, 2021 (Tuesday). The Black Caps lead the series and will be looking to seal it with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Trent Boult Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Liton Das.

New Zealand have been dominant against Bangladesh in the white-ball format, winning the ODI series and will be aiming to do so in the T20Is as well. The Kiwis were sensational in the opening game and with veterans like Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, absent for the game, the youngsters will need to step up if they are to avoid another series defeat.

NZ vs BAN, 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Devon Convoy (NZ) and Liton Das (BAN) must be your wicket-keeper for this clash.

NZ vs BAN, 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Martin Guptil (NZ), Soumya Sarkar (BAN) and Mahmudullah (BAN) must be the batsmen.

NZ vs BAN, 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Daryll Mitchell (NZ) and Afif Hossain (BAN) just be the all-rounders.

NZ vs BAN, 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Tim Southee (NZ), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ) and Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) must be the bowlers.

NZ vs BAN, 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Devon Convoy (NZ), Liton Das (BAN), Martin Guptil (NZ), Soumya Sarkar (BAN), Mahmudullah (BAN), Daryll Mitchell (NZ), Afif Hossain (BAN), Tim Southee (NZ), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ) and Mustafizur Rahman (BAN).

Martin Guptil (NZ) must be the captain of your team while Mahmudullah (BAN) can be selected as the vice-captain of the Dream11 Fantasy Team.

