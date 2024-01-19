New Zealand and Pakistan face off in the penultimate match of the five-game T20I series. The NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2024 takes place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and will start at 11:40 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan trail 0-3 in the series, which New Zealand have already pocketed. The Green Shirts will be playing for pride in the remaining games and will be looking to test a few more combinations with the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in view. NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 Video Highlights: Watch New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 46 Runs.

Babar Azam has featured in all three games thus far and was the standout batsman with three consecutive half-centuries. Before the tour, it was indicated that Babar could play selective games and would be rested whenever possible. With the series already out of Pakistan’s reach, the visitors might rest their top batsman for this fixture. Apart from him, Haris Rauf might sit out as well. It will be interesting to see if New Zealand make a few changes as well or not. Stadium DJ Plays WWE Big Show Theme Song on Pakistan Batsman Azam Khan's Entry During NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan, 4th T20I 2024 Match?

Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster of New Zealand cricket in India. So, they will provide all the live action from the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series. However, the NZ vs PAK 4th T20 2024 will not be available on TV in India. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide a free live telecast of the NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2024 match.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2024 Match?

With the absence of a live telecast of NZ vs PAK, fans will be eager to catch the action. In a piece of good news for fans, Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2024. Users will have to subscribe to the services to watch the live streaming online of the NZ vs PAK T20I series on mobile devices and smart TVs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2024 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).