New Zealand (NZ) and Scotland (SCO) will take each other on in match 32 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the Super 12 stage. The NZ vs SCO clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on November 03, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams have made contrasting starts but will be aiming for maximum points. So ahead of the NZ vs SCO clash, we take a look at the head-to-head record, key players and other things to know. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: England Extend Unbeaten Run.

New Zealand are coming off a domain at performance against India and will be hoping to replicate that display against Kyle Coetzer’s team. Kane Williamson’s team are in the running for semi-final qualification and a win in this fixture will move them closer to the objective. Meanwhile, Scotland are still winless in the competition and will be hoping to get themselves their first victory.

NZ vs SCO, T20 Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Scotland have met each other just once in the T20Is and it was the Black Caps who came out on top in that encounter and head the head-to-head record 1-0.

NZ vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32, Key Players

Ish Sodhi and Martin Guptill will play an important role for New Zealand in the game while Kyle Coetzer and Chris Greaves will have huge responsibilities for New Zealand.

NZ vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32, Mini-Battles

Trent Boult vs Kyle Coetzer will be one of the key battles to look forward to while Kane Williamson vs Josh Davey will also be an important clash.

NZ vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 03, 2021 (Wednesday). The NZ vs SCO encounter has a start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 03:00 pm.

NZ vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast New Zealand vs Scotland match live on Star Sports channels. The NZ vs SCO match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the NZ vs SCO live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

NZ vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32 Likely Playing XIs

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Scotland Likely Playing XI: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

