New Zealand will look to register yet another clean sweep as they take on Bangladesh in the third and last T20I of the series. The encounter takes place at the Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday (April 1). Having clinched the ODI series 3-0, the Kiwis also won the first two T20Is and would like to have a similar result in the last game of the tour. On the other hand, the Bangla Tigers haven’t much but pride to play for, and they must play without any pressure. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders of NZ vs BAN match. New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Halted Due to Confusion Over Revised DLS Target, Jimmy Neesham Reacts.

Despite not having services of veterans Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham, the Kiwis dominated the visitors in the previous two games. While the Blackcaps won the first T20I by 66 runs, they registered a 28-run win in a rain-curtailed second game. New comers Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway have shone in the batting department for the Kiwis while Ish Sodhi and stand-in skipper Tim Southee delivered with the ball. For Bangladesh, Soumya Sarkar and spinner Nasum Ahmed have been impressive. As the upcoming encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

NZ vs BAN, 3rd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Devon Convoy (NZ) and Liton Das (BAN) must be your wicket-keeper for this clash.

NZ vs BAN, 3rd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Martin Guptil (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Soumya Sarkar (BAN) and Mohammad Naim (BAN) must be the batsmen.

NZ vs BAN, 3rd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Daryll Mitchell (NZ) should be the lone all-rounder of this team.

NZ vs BAN, 3rd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Adam Milne (NZ), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Nasum Ahmed (BAN) and Taskin Ahmed (NZ) must be the bowlers.

NZ vs BAN, 3rd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Devon Convoy (NZ), Liton Das (BAN), Martin Guptil (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Soumya Sarkar (BAN), Mohammad Naim (BAN), Daryll Mitchell (NZ), Adam Milne (NZ), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Nasum Ahmed (BAN), Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

Devon Convoy (NZ) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Glenn Phillips (BAN) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

