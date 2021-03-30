Over the years, many bizarre instances have halted cricket matches. Still, not many can come near the incident occurred during the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the McLean Park in Napier. The play came to a pause in the second innings as there was confusion regarding the revised target Bangladesh needed to chase. Yes, you read it right! Batting first, New Zealand posted 173/5 in 17.5 overs before rain intervened the game. It was initially understood that Bangladesh had to chase 148 runs in 16 overs with the target revised as per the Duckworth Lewis System (DLS) method. Glenn Phillips Shines as New Zealand Seal Series with 28-Run Win Over Bangladesh in 2nd T20I.

However, the action was abruptly paused after 1.3 overs as there was confusion regarding the revised target. Stand-in umpires took over the custody of the ball, and after almost five minutes of discussion among officials, it came to the fore that Bangladesh have to chase 170 runs in 16 overs. It was indeed an astonishing error from the officials as the Bangla Tigers were asked to make 22 more runs from the target they were informed of initially. Even New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham wasn't amused with the blunder. "How is it possible to start a run chase without knowing what you're chasing? Crazy stuff. #NZvBAN," he tweeted.

Neesham Not Amused!!

How is it possible to start a run chase without knowing what you’re chasing? Crazy stuff. #NZvBAN — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 30, 2021

Bangladesh eventually lost the game as they could only manage 142/7 in their allotted 16 overs. Soumya Sarkar registered a quick-fire fifty, but the southpaw couldn't find support from the other end. With this, New Zealand have also won the three-match series 2-1. The third and last T20I takes place on April 1 (Thursday) at the Eden Park in Auckland.

