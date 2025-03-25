NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 5th T20I 2025: The New Zealand national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team face off in the fifth and last game of the five-match T20I series. New Zealand have already pocketed the series 3-1. The NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025 match takes place at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington on March 25. The NZ vs PAK 5th T20I has a start time of 11:45 AM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the NZ vs PAK T20I on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of the New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team. NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025: Finn Allen’s Half-Century Helps New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 115 Runs To Clinch Victory in Five-Match Series.

Pakistan will be looking for a consolation win after the series defeat in the fourth T20I. The Green Shirts did bounce back in the third T20I but failed to build the winning momentum. Meanwhile, we have drafted the NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for you. Pakistan Cricketers Perform Iftar While Fielding at Bay Oval During NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025, Video Goes Viral.

NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Tim Seifert (NZ) and Mohammad Haris (PAK).

Batters: Finn Allen (NZ), Mark Chapman (NZ), Hasan Nawaz (PAK) and Abdul Samad (PAK).

All-Rounders: Agha Salman (PAK) and Michael Bracewell (NZ)

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy (NZ), Abrar Ahmed (PAK) and Abbas Afridi (PAK).

NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Mark Chapman (c), Agha Salman (vc).

NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Tim Seifert (NZ), Mohammad Haris (PAK), Finn Allen (NZ), Mark Chapman (NZ), Hasan Nawaz (PAK), Abdul Samad (PAK), Agha Salman (PAK), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Jacob Duffy (NZ), Abrar Ahmed (PAK) and Abbas Afridi (PAK).

