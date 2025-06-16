Where to Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team: The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh two-match Test series marks the beginning of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh finished sixth and seventh respectively in the WTC 2023-25 and will be looking to do well in this cycle. Meanwhile, for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Galle.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be Angelo Mathews’ last as he has decided to retire from Test cricket. Sri Lanka will be keen to give their former captain a fitting farewell. On the other hand, Bangladesh did relatively well is last cycle and they will be hoping to do much better this season.

Where to Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series in India. So, the SL vs BAN matches will be live telecast on Sony Sports TV channels in India. For live streaming, scroll below for all the information.

How to Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series, the live streaming online of the matches will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV. FanCode will also provide live online viewing option for SL vs BAN 2025 series, which will need a match pass to view complete matches.

